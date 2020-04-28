Gov. Beshear apologizes to Tupac Shakur over unemployment claim

Governor Beshear has apologized to a Kentucky resident after comments he made during his Monday press conference.

Gov. Beshear said Monday someone in Kentucky applied for unemployment benefits for Tupac Shakur. The same name as a famous rap artist who was killed in the 90s.

"One person, who thought they were funny, is going to make tens of thousands of other people wait. Not OK. We can't be doing that," the governor said.

The governor's office said Gov. Beshear was advised that a fraudulent claim had been filed in the name of Tupac Shakur. They say it now appears that a Kentuckian by that name has filed a claim.

We're told Gov. Beshear called Shakur Tuesday morning to apologize and that the Office of Unemployment Insurance is working to resolve the claim.