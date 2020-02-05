Gov. Beshear declares February Gifted Education Month

The importance of Kentucky's Gifted Education program was a topic of discussion in Frankfort Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear joined educators, lawmakers parents, and children in the Capitol rotunda for a proclamation signing of February being declared Gifted Education Month in Kentucky.

Officials say this year’s budget includes $6 million each year for gifted and talented initiatives.

Governor Beshear says the gifted glasses are more difficult, but worth it.

“What our gifted and talented programs do, more than anything, is to help you be creative in your thinking, is to know there is more than one right way to get to an answer,” Governor Beshear said.

officials say the gifted programs offer ways for students to have innovative ways of learning to accomplish great things.