Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency in response to flooding

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in several southeastern counties.

"By declaring a state of emergency, I am enabling the mobilization of state resources to be utilized in support of cities and counties in need," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and communities that have been impacted."

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management has received state of emergency declarations for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Whitley County.

Since Monday, Kentucky has experienced heavy rainfall which has caused flash flooding, landslides and mudslides across the southeastern portion of the Commonwealth.

"Kentucky Emergency Management officials, along with local emergency management personnel, will be conducting damage assessments in the declared counties beginning Saturday, Feb. 8, through next week, as water recedes," stated Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. "In addition, please be aware of emergency responders who will be active during the following week."

Gov. Beshear has also issued an executive order implementing Kentucky's price-gouging laws. The emergency order triggers Kentucky’s consumer protection measures the next 30 days. The protective measures may be extended beyond 30 days if needed.

To report weather-related damage, please contact your local emergency management office.