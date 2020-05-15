Gov. Beshear: 252 new positive cases, 4 new deaths on Friday

On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 252 new positive cases Of COVID-19, and 4 new deaths related to the virus.

4 deaths to report today. pic.twitter.com/dorRI2O8tm — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 15, 2020

Governor Beshear begins the press conference by reviewing the 10 steps of ‘Staying Healthy at Home.’ He also reminds Kentuckians to fill out their 2020 Census.

The Governor also says sate parks and other arts and heritage places will reopen June first. That includes Natural Bridge and Cumberland Falls, but won’t include Lake Cumberland State Park, Lake Barkey, Buckhorn, and Blue Lick.

Gov. Beshear says he's "excited" about the push by White House to potentially get a vaccine by the end of 2020. "This is something I think they're doing right."