WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear delivers Sunday briefing on Kentucky COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear delivers his daily news conference to give updates about Kentucky's COVID-19 situation.

According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky's COVID-19 totals for Sunday are 4,074 cases and 208 total deaths. Saturday’s update was 3,905 cases and 205 deaths. Beshear says 48,474 people have been tested in the state and 1,511 people have recovered.

Beshear says Sunday's new cases are in Warren (35), Jefferson (28), Grayson (19), Muhlengerg (14), Boone (11), Hopkins (10), McCracken (9), Daviess (7), Campbell (6), Graves (5), four in Floyd and Marshall, three in Adair, Calloway and Fayette, two in Ballard, Butler, Edmonson, Jackson, Kenton, Madison and Nelson, and one case in Anderson, Breckinridge, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Hardin, Henry, Jessamine, Johnson, Letcher, Marion, McLean, Meade, Monroe, Oldham, Pike, Pulaski, Scott, Simpson, Todd, Trimble, Webster and Whitley counties. There are four cases with unconfirmed counties.

Sunday's new deaths are from Adair County (2) and Jackson County.

The governor says 11 total locations across the state will be open next week (April 27-May 1) for testing, two in Louisville (2), Lexington (2), Bowling Green, Cadiz, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Mt. Vernon, Murray, Owensboro.

Beshear says Kentucky will begin its reopening process Monday, April 27 with non-urgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in: hospital outpatient settings, healthcare clinics & medical offices, physical therapy settings & chiropractor offices, optometrists, dental offices. This does not include elective surgeries and invasive procedures.

Dr. Stack says not all healthcare facilities are required to reopen. More information on the reopening of healthcare facilities can be found here.