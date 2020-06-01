Gov. Beshear discusses Louisville violence, overnight deadly shooting

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear talked to members of the media about the protests over the weekend and the investigation into the man who was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Lexington had three nights of relatively peaceful protests, but that wasn’t the case in Lousiville.

Governor Beshear called in the national guard after the first night included clashes between police and protestors. Monday, he said he trying to understand those protestors.

"I will never understand what it feels to carry the frustration and fatigue of racism in a world and a country that's failed to address it in a meaningful way," Gov. Beshear said. "So, in many ways, I cannot feel that pain. But I can listen to others describe it. I can learn from that experience."

Just after midnight on Sunday, a man was shot and killed by Louisville police officers and members of the National Guard.. Police said they were clearing out a parking lot when someone shot at them.

Governor Beshear is asking for bodycam footage from that shooting to be released to the public. He said if the video shows that the response was justified there could be less violence. And if it shows something else, there would be transparency.

He was joined by Breonna Taylor’s mother. Taylor was shot eight times by Louisville police who were serving a no-knock warrant.

Her mother said they wanted justice, but she also denounced the violence during some of those protests.

"To know, Breonna, she was full of life. She loved life, she respected life," Palmer said. "This is so much bigger than her, but we can't get justice with violence. It doesn't make sense, it doesn't help. it doesn't help her, it doesn't help us."

Beshear said he didn’t know exactly when it would happen, but he hoped to see that video released by the end of the day.