Gov. Beshear lays out his goals for Kentucky road projects

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, talked about his goals for road projects in Kentucky on Friday.

Gov. Andy Beshear laid out his plans for the next few years of infrastructure spending. He said a priority is speeding up the completion of the Mountain Parkway in Eastern Kentucky and expanding it to cross the state. (WKYT)

The governor attended the Kentucky Transportation Conference in Lexington and spoke to hundreds of industry officials and experts.

The governor believes the growth of rural cities is tied to better roads.

"It gives you a better chance to keep your kids and your grandkids from leaving," said Gov. Beshear.

There was also a focus on making rural roads safer.

The budget for the transportation cabinet was brought up. The governor said the shortfall facing Frankfort would impact all agencies.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, also addressed the crowd. He said some of the cuts at the transportation cabinet were because of the money needed to pay for pension issues.

Lawmakers are expected to work on the budget next week in Frankfort.