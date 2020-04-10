Gov. Beshear orders Natural Bridge & Cumberland Falls closed

Plans are changing for many people looking to get some outdoor exercise this weekend at Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls.

The governor announced Thursday they would be temporarily closed every day of the week.

Governor Andy Beshear says he’s temporarily closing them to keep people out and stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Kentucky State Parks said both Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls would be closed for the next few weekends. However, parks officials clarified Friday afternoon, and said both parks would be closed daily until further notice.

The Powell County judge-executive says he appreciates the move from the governor, but wants to parks shutdown 7 days a week to protect his people. He says community members have reached out, concerned because of the mass amounts of tourists coming into the city.

The governor says it’s another sacrifice Kentuckians just have to deal with.

"We're trying to keep as many of our state parks open for people to hike and get outside and get exercise, that helps with physical, emotional, and intellectual health," Gov. Beshear said. "But where we have seen crowds gather in a way to where we know that we have to take action in those individual places, we are taking action."

The judge-executive says this past weekend he drove in the park and found a large number of vehicles were from all out of state.