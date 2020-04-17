Gov. Beshear outlines benchmarks to reopen Kentucky's economy

On Friday evening, Governor Andy Beshear discussed benchmarks the commonwealth must meet in order to start reopening the state's economy while keeping Kentuckians safe from COVID-19.

The steps reflect the federal guidance announced Thursday by the White House.

Gov. Beshear acknowledges Kentuckian's sacrifices and says we must say resilient as we work out way out of this.

"We have to make sure we do it smart, we do it safely," said Beshear. "That we don't let our guard down, that we don't start focusing on the next game until we win this game."

The Governor outlined specific benchmarks that Kentucky will have to reach before starting recovery.

Benchmark criteria for Kentucky to move to the first stage



14 days where cases are decreasing



Incrased testing capacity and contact tracing



Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability



Ability to protect at-risk populations



Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings



Preparedness for possible future spike



Status of vaccine and treatment



Once Kentucky meets certain first stage benchmarks, the White House provided guidance on what the first stage of reopening could look like, which include:

Guidence for first stage of reopening

Individuals





Individuals should continue to practice good hygiene



People who feel sick should stay home



All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place



All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others



All individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, unless precautionary measures can be strictly observed



Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel



Employers





Should continue to encourage telework



If possible, should return to work in phases



Close common areas



Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel



Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population



Specific Types of employers

