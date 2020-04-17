Gov. Beshear outlines benchmarks to reopen Kentucky's economy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday evening, Governor Andy Beshear discussed benchmarks the commonwealth must meet in order to start reopening the state's economy while keeping Kentuckians safe from COVID-19.
The steps reflect the federal guidance announced Thursday by the White House.
Gov. Beshear acknowledges Kentuckian's sacrifices and says we must say resilient as we work out way out of this.
"We have to make sure we do it smart, we do it safely," said Beshear. "That we don't let our guard down, that we don't start focusing on the next game until we win this game."
The Governor outlined specific benchmarks that Kentucky will have to reach before starting recovery.
Benchmark criteria for Kentucky to move to the first stage
- 14 days where cases are decreasing
- Incrased testing capacity and contact tracing
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability
- Ability to protect at-risk populations
- Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings
- Preparedness for possible future spike
- Status of vaccine and treatment
Once Kentucky meets certain first stage benchmarks, the White House provided guidance on what the first stage of reopening could look like, which include:
Guidence for first stage of reopening
Individuals
- Individuals should continue to practice good hygiene
- People who feel sick should stay home
- All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place
- All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others
- All individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, unless precautionary measures can be strictly observed
- Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel
Employers
- Should continue to encourage telework
- If possible, should return to work in phases
- Close common areas
- Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel
- Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population
Specific Types of employers
- Schools and organized youth activities that are currently closed should remain closed
- Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited
- Large venues (sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under strict physical distancing protocols
- Elective surgeries can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient basis at facilities that adhere to CMS guidelines
- Gyms can reopen if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols
- Bars should remain closed