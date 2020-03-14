Gov. Beshear confirms at least 16 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky Saturday evening.

Gov. Beshear provided a breakdown of cases, saying there are at least 16 cases confirmed in Kentucky.

There are six cases in Harrison County, four in Jefferson County, three in Fayette County, one in Bourbon, one in Montgomery, and one is Nelson County with connection to Meade County.

One of the patients, Beshear described as being in "bad shape," but did not indicate which patient.

The results are still 31 tests pending.

According to Gov. Beshear, the Kentucky National Guard will be assisting in with the safe return of Kentuckians from cruise ships previously isolated.

He also stressed the importance of social distancing for everyone.

Gov. Beshear says the state’s COVID-19 hotline is getting about 2,000 calls each day.

He encourages that is if you are concerned or nervous to call the hotline, at 1-800-722-5725.