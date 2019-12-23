Gov. Beshear rebidding Kentucky's Medicaid managed care contracts

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, is canceling and rebidding Kentucky's Medicaid managed care contracts.

"Given the way the previous administration handled this process and lasting public concerns, the only option I had was to cancel the contracts and rebid," said Beshear.

Gov. Beshear said the original request included the previous administration's Medicaid waiver. Beshear ended that last week.

"Moving forward, we must ensure a fair and transparent process and meet every Kentuckians' health care needs," said Beshear.

The governor said the Bevin administration awarded nearly $8 billion in contracts to five provides with 11 days left in office. He also pointed out members of the Government Contract Review Committee unanimously voted to reject those contracts on the final day of Gov. Matt Bevin's term.

Beshear hopes new requests for proposals will be issued by Jan. 10 or earlier, and providers will be selected in early spring after a competitive bid process.