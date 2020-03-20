Gov. Beshear recommends school districts stay closed through April 17

Governor Andy Beshear is recommending schools across Kentucky remain closed for an additional two weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from Jessamine County Schools, the recommendation came out during a conference call between Kentucky school districts and the governor.

Schools are being asked to discontinue classes through April 17. Right now, the plan is to return to classes on April 20.

The additional days of closure are meant to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Jessamine County schools say they will comply with the enhanced closure recommendation. Scott County Schools have also stated they will comply.

Additional closing announcements are expected and will be added to this story as they arrive.