Gov. Beshear releases Bevin's initial pension reform plan

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, released the analysis for former Governor Matt Bevin's initial pension reform plan.

In October 2017, Bevin announced the "Keeping the Promise" plan, but it didn't move forward in the legislature.

The analysis of that pension plan, and others, was not released to the public at the time.

The report shows the proposed 2017 reforms costing the state retirement systems more and negatively affecting the retirements of educators and public employees, compared to the existing, bipartisan reforms made in 2013.

“Today, less than two weeks into my administration, I turned over the documents and let employees and taxpayers know the truth – the proposed 2017 reforms would have cost the state more and forced out many more career employees,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear noted the analysis indicated that over 30 years, it would have taken longer to fund the pension liability compared to other reforms. He also said the 2017 proposal would've pressured career employees to retire before they were ready.

You can read the 65-page analysis below.