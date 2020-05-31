Gov. Beshear releases statement asking for non-violence

Gov. Andy Beshear posted a video statement on Facebook Sunday afternoon in referenced to protests across the Commonwealth.

The governor said he understands that people in Kentucky want to be heard as the protest against racial injustice. He said Breonna Taylor's family has been clear that they want the truth and justice, but they don't want more violence.

"In this time there are folks who want to cause violence that can hurt everybody, and I want to make sure that does not happen and that we honor this family's wishes," Gov. Beshear said.

He asks those who continue to protest to do so safely, during the COVID-19 pandemic, by wearing masks and staying six feet apart. He also asks protesters to wait before being around seniors and those who are medically vulnerable.