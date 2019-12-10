Gov. Beshear reorganizes state board of education on day one in office

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, is following through on a promise he made to voters.

On day one in office, Beshear reorganized the state board of education and appointed new members that he says are committed to making schools better.

"These members were not chosen based on any partisan affiliation but

based on their commitment to make our schools better, to put our children first," said Beshear.

Gov. Beshear appointed the following members: Holly Bloodworth, Patrice McCray, Mike Bowling, Sharon Porter Robinson, Lu Young, JoAnn Adams, Cody Pauley Johnson, Lee Todd, David Karem, Claire Batt and Alvis Johnson.

You can read the full executive order below.

Beshear also said Kentucky teachers need to be paid a living wage, and he's including a $2,000 across-the-board raise for educators.

The governor also talked about restoring voting rights to non-violent felons with another executive order on Thursday, expanding Medicaid and pushing the commonwealth's economy forward.