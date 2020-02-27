Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is ready to respond to the coronavirus

Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is not currently at risk for the coronavirus, but says the state is ready to respond.

The governor and some of the state’s health officials held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the state's preparations.

The governor said there are no active cases of the illness in Kentucky, but he says they are working hard to make sure everyone is educated and to reduce potential harm.

Governor Beshear said repeatedly that the risk is low for the novel coronavirus.

The governor said they have kept a close eye on 100 people and tested all of them, all tested negative for the condition.

One of those people did have some questionable symptoms, but that person also tested negative for the illness.

"Those hundred people were folks that had traveled to China, within the last period of time," Gov. Beshear said. "And so, it was a precaution. Entirely a precaution. Most all of those are out of the 14-day window that we would look at, which means we're pretty sure they're out of the woods and they won't have any symptoms.

Overall, the governor said the best way to avoid problems is to simply follow the best health and hygiene advice you would for the flu and other conditions this time of the year: wash your hands and stay home if you are not well. You and your children.

The governor says the Department for Public Health is also working with the Centers for Disease Control to monitor anyone who has traveled in the last 14 days from China.

Anyone who recently traveled to China or any affected country with confirmed cases should contact their local health department.