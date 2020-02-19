Gov. Beshear says he supports LGBTQ fairness laws in KY

Supporters rallied Wednesday in Frankfort to push for a statewide fairness bill.

Senate Bill 130 would ban discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation in Kentucky.

The bill has more than half-a-dozen sponsors, including three Republicans.

Along with LGBTQ activists, state lawmakers, and even Governor Steve Beshear packed the Capitol Rotunda supporting equal rights and speaking out against bills that could allow discrimination.

Leaders for the Fairness Campaign are arguing against bills they say would restrict the LGBTQ community. Activists particularly focused on legislation they believe would restrict healthcare for LGBTQ members of the public, along with legislation that would restrict restroom access at public schools, and laws that would curb LBGTQ participation in high school and collegiate sports.

Another pair of bills drawing attention from LGBTQ communities include SB 85 and HB 199. Both bills would ban conversion therapy by a licensed professional for minors.

Senate Bill 130 proposes a statewide fairness law, which would prohibit LGBTQ discrimination in areas like employment, and housing.

Some of the supporters of the bill include lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, along with Governor Andy Beshear, who says he supports all three of the bills.

"Kentucky cannot reach its full potential if all of our people don't feel supported to be themselves. Discrimination against our LGBTQ brothers and sisters is absolutely unacceptable in this Commonwealth"

So far 18 Kentucky municipalities have adopted fairness ordinances. The new bill aims to make it a statewide law.

