Gov. Beshear says the actions at the state capitol Sunday are "vile" and "evil"

We saw mixed messages from Frankfort this weekend as protesters condemned the governor's decisions and counter-protesters praised them.

But, the message from Governor Andy Beshear Tuesday was crystal clear.

"Let's start by calling it what it was and what it is, actions aimed at creating fear and terror," Governor Beshear said.

Those words were in response to what the governor called a right-wing militia group that hanged an effigy of the governor from a tree on the grounds of the state capitol with a phrase that's been linked to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

At that same protest, people walked right up to the governor's mansion windows chanting for Beshear to come outside.

"There, just a windowpane away from where my kids play, the mob chanted and heckled," Beshear said. "Thankfully my kids weren't there that day, but I want to remind you they are 9 and 10 years old."

Not all of the messages were ones of hate, on the following day someone used chalk to try to rewrite the narrative that was set at the capitol on Sunday.

And in a more permanent method, state lawmakers and elected officials from both parties used Twitter to criticize the act calling it "hateful" and "vile."

But, Governor Beshear said it's some of those same leaders who were encouraging protesters just weeks earlier.

"You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire," Beshear said. "Those at the previous rally, those elected officials that embraced these individuals and that stood in front of people dressed in tactical gear and threw as much red meat as possible at them, they have to claim responsibility because they absolutely know what could have happened."

While this weekend it was division on full display, Governor Beshear still believes throughout this pandemic there have been far more examples of Kentucky's unity.

The governor also said they are going over security protocols at the governor's mansion, and they may be enforcing new security measures after this weekend's protest.