Gov. Beshear signs bill requiring SROs to be armed with guns

Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill into law Friday that requires all school resource officers to be armed with guns.

"I simply can't ask a school resource officer to stop an armed gunman from entering a school without having the ability to achieve this mission and also protect themselves," Gov. Beshear said.

Senate Bill 8 was sent to the governor's desk after passing in the full House earlier this month.

SB 8 is an add on to last year's school safety bill that required all schools to have SROs.

Citing the Heath School Shooting, the Marshall County High School shooting and other incidents, Gov. Beshear said the threats in our schools are very real.

The bill goes into effect immediately.