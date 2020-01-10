Gov. Beshear speaks at human trafficking prayer service

People came together Friday at Bethel Harvest Church in Jessamine County to pray for those affected by human trafficking.

The service was hosted by Refuge for Women Kentucky.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Governor Andy Beshear says people in Kentucky need to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

The criminal industry of exploitation has attracted the work of Beshear- first as attorney general, and now as governor.

Beshear says there have been 20 million victims worldwide and 5 million of those are children.

“It’s important as governor that I continue to provide resources, resources to law enforcement,” said Beshear.

He says every day people can help simply by saying something if they think they see something, because he says chances are it could be something sinister.

“Because people don’t think this happens, or it doesn’t happen in their neighborhood," said Beshear. "They don’t realize it happens in every neighborhood.”

Refuge for Women is a non-profit, faith-based organization providing specialized, long-term care for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation.