Gov. Beshear talks priorities ahead of legislative session

The 2020 session of Kentucky's General Assembly begins on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Photo: WKYT/Hillary Thornton

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, and his staff are working on his administration's first budget proposal.

He described the top priorities using the acronym 'W.H.E.R.E.' It stands for wages, health care, education, retirements, and example.

Beshear said his proposal would start with education, including a promised pay raise for teachers.

It will also fully fund expanded Medicaid.

Beshear also says he hopes to have a conversation about the growing costs of corrections.

The last priority, 'example,' means Gov. Beshear wants to set a tone of civility and finding common ground. He thinks it will help lawmakers get more work done at the Capitol.

"If we can do this session right, if we can take this opportunity to truly be able to communicate and work with each other, and not lose a day of the session because of a disagreement the day before, I believe it's not only going to benefit us this session but in all the sessions to come," said Gov. Beshear.

He also commented that Kentucky needs new revenue, not for this session, but the future. Beshear said he hopes lawmakers from both sides can talk about where that new source of money will come from.

Beshear also mentioned he believes a sports betting bill has some momentum in the legislature.

