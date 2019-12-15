Gov. Beshear to keep POW/MIA flag permanently flying at state Capitol

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will sign a proclamation Monday that will order the POW/MIA flag to fly permanently at the state Capitol.

"Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for," Beshear said in a Sunday evening news release. "To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor."

A day before Beshear's inauguration, the flag was flown as part of a POW/MIA ceremony held at the Capitol.

The flag was taken down after. According to the release, outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin's administration did not issue an order for it to remain. The release also states he did not file a proclamation with specific flag protocols.