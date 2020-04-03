Gov. Beshear vetoes voter ID bill

Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would require voters to show a government-issued ID in order to vote.

Senate Bill 2 was sent to the governor's desk with more than 40 amendments tacked onto the bill..

[PREVIOUS: Kentucky lawmakers pass voter ID bill, now heads to Gov. Beshear's desk]

The bill was strongly supported by the Secretary of State Michael Adams, who testified in favor of the bill. He says one of his promises during his campaign was to restore confidence in the voting process.

Statement from Secretary of State Michael Adams in response to the governor's veto of the photo ID bill, which Adams supported. pic.twitter.com/8BZHcIjYkq — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) April 3, 2020

Governor Beshear said before he had issues with previous versions of the bill. He said voting should be made easier, not more difficult.

The governor also said in his veto that SB 2 would likely threaten the health and safety and Kentuckians by requiring them to get identification during the COVID-19 crisis.

If Gov. Beshear signed the bill into law, voters would have had to have a photo ID for November's general election.