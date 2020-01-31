Gov. Beshear visits Lexington school to promote budget plan

Governor Andy Beshear was in Lexington Friday to promote his plan for the state's budget.

The proposal includes increases for higher education for the first time in more than a decade.

Gov. Beshear visited the Carter G. Woodson Academy at Fredrick Douglass High School to talk about his plan.

The governor also aims to help fight and prevent child abuse.

He also says he's making sure to only include funding that he knows will have a good chance at coming in.

"All the questions thus far, have been technical, but what I can tell you is this is a responsible balanced budget," Gov. Beshear said.

The House has not yet taken up the budget bill.