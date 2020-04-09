Gov. Beshear's parents understand the stress he's under

The job of governor is stressful enough before you even talk about dealing with COVID-19 cases every day.

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear and Jane Beshear talk to WKYT's Sam Dick about the job their son is doing leading the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic. (WKYT)

Two people who know Governor Andy Beshear going back to his childhood are also two of his biggest fans.

We wondered how the parents of the now governor feel about how he's doing during these extraordinary times.

"You know it's going to be interesting for the people of Kentucky to watch Sam because Andy is 42 years old," said Former Governor Steve Beshear.

In the days leading up to their son's inauguration back in December, WKYT's Sam Dick visited with Steve and Jane Beshear and asked them about one of the youngest Kentucky governors in decades.

"From an experience standpoint for this job, he is much older than that because he's grown up in it," said Steve Beshear.

Andy Beshear was held in his mother's arms as his dad was sworn into office many years ago. His father served as the state's attorney general, lost a race for governor, and won two terms in the top job, and Andy was there for it all.

Now in the fifth week of the coronavirus crisis in Kentucky, his parents talked to WKYT from their Central Kentucky home.

"My gosh, when you're raising these kids, it's not really in your wildest dreams that one of them ends up being governor," said Steve Beshear. "But then to know that he's been dropped into the middle of the worst crisis that any of us have ever lived through... there's no way you can anticipate that. But he's doing one heck of a job."

The Beshears beam with pride, and are not the least surprised by their son's leadership, and his faith-based strength.

"You know my dad was a minister; my grandfather was a minister, and so it kind of comes naturally, I guess, but we raised both of them you know just to care about other people," said Steve Beshear.

"I know one of the hardest decisions for him was the call he had to make [to have churches cancel in-person services.] He's said it almost every day, his son, our grandson, was to be baptized this Sunday," said Jane Beshear.

His parents are comforted by the fact that he goes home every day to his wife and two young children.

"Speaking from personal experience from having been in that office you know in the best of times it is a stressful job it's a 24-hour, seven-day a week job," said the former governor.

"With Britainy and Will and Lila right there with him, and you know he can get away when he's with them. He can put his thoughts, his mind to enjoying his family, and that's what I think he wants all of us to be doing right now, too," said Jane Beshear.