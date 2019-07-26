$70M construction project will widen portion of Mountain Parkway

Governor Matt Bevin joined Magoffin County officials to announce a new construction project with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will continue a corridor expansion on a segment of the Mountain Parkway.

Photo: Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

The over $70 million dollar project will focus on widening a crash-prone section of the parkway near the Magoffin and Morgan county line.

When completed, the section of parkway will be four lanes wide and connect two adjacent segments of existing four-lane traffic. The new segment will run from west of the Cutino-Hager Road overpass to west of the Middle Fort of the Licking River Bridge, spanning about 4.6 miles of roadway.

The new Magoffin County West segment will be phased into construction in August and will remain under construction for the next three years, due for completion in the fall of 2022.

When the Mountain Parkway Expansion is completed, the entire Parkway will run more than 90 miles, crossing six counties between I-64 and U.S. 23 in eastern Kentucky.

