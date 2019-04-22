Gov. Bevin: 'Our hearts are broken' for family of Richmond soldier who died in Iraq

Gov. Matt Bevin is recognizing the service of a Richmond soldier who died in Iraq over the weekend.

Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, died Saturday in Iraq in a non-combat related manner. He was overseas supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

"Our hearts are broken for the family of this young Kentucky soldier," Gov. Bevin said in a statement. "May God bring peace and comfort to those grieving as only He can."

The Department Of Defense says Spc. Riley was deployed to Iraq in December. He was a fire control specialist (13J) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Gov. Bevin will direct flags at state facilities lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of Riley's funeral, and others are encouraged to join in the tribute.