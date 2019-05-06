Gov. Bevin: 'Stewards did the right thing' disqualifying Maximum Security in Kentucky Derby

Governor Matt Bevin is defending the stewards' controversial decision to disqualify Maximum Security in Kentucky Derby.

"Our stewards did the right thing," Bevin said. "You go back and look it was remarkably dangerous what happened."

After an objection, racing stewards ruled that Maximum Security swerved out and impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated to first as a result.

Bevin said the result was shocking to many, but he praised the decision despite the negative reactions the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has received since.

"The rules have existed for a long time," Bevin said. "It is the responsibility of the stewards to apply those rules. That's what they did. They did it well. They did it accurately. They did it correctly."

Maximum Security owner Gary West told the Associated Press Monday he will not be running the colt in the Preakness Stakes, but he is appealing the disqualification.