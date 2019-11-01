Gov. Bevin, VP Mike Pence make whirlwind tour through central Kentucky

It’s been a busy day of campaigning for Governor Matt Bevin and Vice President Mike Pence.

The governor and vice president made several stops around central Kentucky with afternoon, along with Congressman Hal Rogers.

The day began with Air Force Two landing at the London-Corbin airport at noon, where Vice President Pence and Governor Bevin spoke with supporters for a few minutes.

After touching down, the two went to Shep’s Place, a restaurant in Corbin, for a meet-and-greet with a big crowd, excited to see them both.

“It’s very exciting,” says Corbin resident Charlotte Miracle. “I have met governors before, but never a vice president!”

Then, the governor and vice president made their way to Williamsburg.

“These communities – this is the heartbeat of American, certainly of Kentucky, certainly of this southeastern quadrant of Kentucky. It is an honor for us to be here,” said Governor Bevin during the stop.

The governor and vice president also met with first responders, during which Pence spoke highly of the Kentucky governor.

”Governor Matt Bevin has been there every step of the way,” said Pence. “Standing up for the rule of law, standing up for law and order. That’s why when I leave here in just a few minutes we’re going to go rally with a few friends and tell them just how much I want to see the people of Kentucky give Matt Bevin four more years.”

The whirlwind of stops ended back in London, where hundreds turned out for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the Optimist Club.

Throughout their visits, Bevin and Pence were joined by other members on the Republican ticket, as well as state GOP leaders, in an effort to drum up enthusiasm ahead of Tuesday’s election.

