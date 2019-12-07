Gov. Bevin and Gov.-elect Beshear attend Capitol tree lighting

It was a lively night at the State Capitol. Floats, dancers and troops weaved through the streets of Frankfort, as the sitting governor and the governor to be weave through a transition in office.

"I am certainly going to put anything else aside to be there for the people of Kentucky," Governor-elect Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, said at the parade Saturday night.

Despite the frosty air, Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, turned up the heat calling out two of Beshear's recent additions to his administration. He singled out Rep. Rocky Adkins and Sen. Dorsey Ridley for, what he wrote, is their involvement in pension spiking.

"We surely at Christmas can stop tweeting and stop arguing and stop all of the differences," Beshear said.

They came together the Capitol's steps to flip the tree switch. This isn't the first time that the sitting governor and the governor to be lit the Capitol Christmas tree together. Beshear said he was happy to participate in the tradition with his former competitor.

Having the two politicians together was a welcome sight to many who came out for the parade.

"I think it's wonderful to show unity for our community and our state as a whole to light the tree, and it's a wonderful tradition that's been going on for many, many years," said Frankfort resident Amy Potts.