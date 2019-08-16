Gov. Bevin announces nearly $3M in community development grants

On Friday, Governor Matt Bevin announced nearly three million in grants to fund housing rehabilitation projects across five counties.

The grant money will benefit 45 families across five Kentucky counties.

The $2,911,999 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Kentucky Department for Local Government, and will benefit 45 families in Campbell, Christian, Hopkins, Perry, and Scott counties.

The funds will be dispersed as follows:



$726,999 to the Campbell County Fiscal Court for the rehabilitation of six vacant and dilapidated houses for sale to low- and moderate-income families,



$1,755,000 to the City of Hazard (Perry County), for the acquisition and demolition of a shopping center to construct 15 new single-family homes,



$100,000 to the City of Crofton (Christian County), for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of five homes for low- and moderate-income families,



$230,000 to the City of Georgetown (Scott County), for the rehabilitation of eight homes in the Boston area, and



$100,000 to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 11 homes for low- and moderate-income families.



The CDBG grant program, overseen by HUD, provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.

