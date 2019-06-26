Gov. Bevin announces salary increase for some state workers

Governor Matt Bevin has announced some state workers will see the first adjustment to their salary schedules in more than a decade.

Bevin made the announcement on Wednesday at a news conference in Lexington alongside the state's personnel secretary, justice and public safety deputy secretary. Officials also say this will be the first such adjustment since 2007.

State leaders say the adjustment is an increase up to the midpoint of the workers' respective salary schedules. Probation and parole officers will be the first to see their raises, which Bevin says could be an increase of as much as 12 percent.

“Our state employees play a vital role in making Kentucky an exceptional place to live, and we are pleased to take this meaningful step on their behalf," said Bevin.

The goal of the pay change is to improve Kentucky's competitiveness in attracting and retaining the highest quality workers.

“It’s still a hard job, it still can be a dangerous job, it still can be a very emotionally demanding job. And there’s no amount of money that makes those things go away. But if we can eliminate some of the things around the edges, if we can soften up some of the things associated with just the struggles financially of meeting some of these basic necessities you talked about, I’m happy we can do it," said Bevin.

The raise is not exclusive to probation and parole officers, but they are the first to see the adjustment. Other agencies can also apply to have their salary schedule adjusted. The personnel director and state budget director will work with agencies who choose to apply on finding money in their budgets for the raises.