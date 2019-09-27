Gov. Bevin calls for more two-parent homes for Kentucky children at Fatherhood Summit

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is calling on fathers to play a stronger role in their children's lives during the Kentucky Fatherhood Summit in Lexington.

"The men and the women of Kentucky have a responsibility to raise the children of Kentucky," Bevin said.

Bevin said while there are many great single parents, he cited statistics that showed two-parent households give children a better chance at a successful future. He also said this is an issue that transcends politics, and people from all sides can agree to work on a common goal.

"I'm encouraging pastors. I'm encouraging political leaders. I'm encouraging community leaders. I'm encouraging all of these people. Step up. Let's work together and find solutions so that we can ensure that for every single child, that it's absolutely possible in Kentucky to have a two-parent home," Bevin said.

The Kentucky Fatherhood Summit is for parents, social service professionals, educators, law enforcement and others who work with children.