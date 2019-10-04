Gov. Bevin calls on media to press Beshear on Trump impeachment thoughts

Gov. Matt Bevin is bashing Democratic opponent Andy Beshear, along with members of the media, over the issue of whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The Republican said during a heated news conference that the efforts of congressional Democrats to impeach Trump are "destroying our country," and he believes the issue has a big impact on Kentuckians.

"Ask the voters of Kentucky...do they care about this issue? They are offended," Bevin said.

Bevin was highly critical of several members of the news media Friday, pushing them to ask Beshear if he supports impeachment efforts.

"It's a yes or no question. Does he support the impeachment of the President?"

The Beshear campaign didn't answer the "yes or no" question in a statement provided after the news conference. The campaign called the governor's news conference a "mansion meltdown," as it was held at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort. Beshear's campaign manager Eric Hyers said the news conference was "unhinged and bizarre."

On the issue of impeachment, Hyers said Beshear only has information seen in news reports, and impeachment proceedings should be "nonpartisan and focus on facts and evidence."