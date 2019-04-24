Gov. Bevin criticizes Democratic candidates ahead of debate

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has released a video criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

The video comes before the first of several debates scheduled ahead of the May primary. Bevin calls the Democrats' ideas tired, backward and socialist in the 50-second video released by his reelection campaign.

Bevin also tries to link the candidates to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

The video concludes with Bevin touting job creation during his first term in office.

Bevin has his own primary challenge, as three other Republican candidates are vying for the party's nomination.