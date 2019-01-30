Gov. Bevin criticizes WKYT, other news outlets for coverage of his school closings comments

Governor Matt Bevin is criticizing several news outlets, including WKYT, after their coverage of his Tuesday evening comments on talk radio regarding school closings.

Bevin was interviewed on WHAS radio where he discussed school closings along with several other topics.

The governor said on the program "we're getting soft" when it comes to school closings. He later said he was being "slightly facetious," and it is better to err on the side of caution. WKYT's original report included the context of his comments.

He would go on to say, "In America, on this and many other fronts, we're sending messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere in a warm place and just wait until it stops being hard, and that just isn't reality. It isn't."

The comments would lead to NBC forecaster Al Roker calling Bevin a "nitwit" on MSNBC Wednesday morning.

Bevin would respond to the media coverage on Twitter approximately 12 hours after Roker's comments.

"Remember all the outrage from these clowns at the Courier Journal, Herald-Leader, WKYT and that highly esteemed journalist Al Roker, when Barack Obama said this about snow and school cancelations (sic)?" Bevin tweeted.

Bevin included this YouTube link of former President Barack Obama in January 2009 joking about how icy conditions in Washington forced his children's school to close.

Obama's comments did receive criticism from local and national media. Washington Post editors said the President was "inside his well-shoveled bubble" and "it was pretty treacherous out there in the real world." A look back at WKYT archives did not show any coverage of Barack Obama's comments, but the comments were made in the wake of a winter storm which killed dozens in Kentucky. WKYT had extensive coverage of the winter weather in our television market on the same day as Obama's comments.

The National Weather Service called the January 2009 ice storm the 16th biggest weather event all-time in central Kentucky and southern Indiana. It knocked out power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses.

The reasons for closings were different using these two examples, as many Kentucky districts decided to close because of the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. While some areas of Kentucky also received snow early Wednesday morning, the primary reason some school districts closed in the Washington metropolitan area on that January day was because of road conditions. Temperatures were approximately 20 degrees warmer in Washington.

Governor Bevin also accused some media outlets of having an agenda with their coverage of his comments.

"The tattered remnants of the mainstream media at the Courier Journal, Herald-Leader & national media (including weatherman Al Roker), continue to rush out like blind lemmings...Cutting & pasting quotes in order to mislead & elicit "outrage" from the hyper-sensitive and easily fooled," Bevin tweeted.

Governor Bevin later expressed dismay over what he feels is a lack of coverage from the same media outlets over abortion legislation in New York and Virginia.

"Meanwhile, the same chattering 'journalists' willfully ignore the celebration of infanticide in NY and the hope by legislators in VA and elsewhere that this evil barbarism will be legalized in their states as well...'Soft' doesn't even begin to describe what has become of America," Bevin tweeted.

You can listen to Gov. Bevin's entire radio interview here.