Gov. Bevin defends abortion discrimination ban in bill signing ceremony

Governor Matt Bevin is defending a new abortion discrimination law that's already being challenged by the ACLU.

This comes as Gov. Bevin held a ceremonial signing of the bill in the Capitol rotunda on Monday.

"The days of hypocrisy have got to end," Gov. Bevin said during the ceremony. "The days of taking innocent life in America have got to end."

House Bill 5 creates a new ban on abortions if a pregnant woman wants to undergo the procedure because of the unborn's "sex, race, color, national origin, or disability."

A physician's license would be revoked if he or she practiced the procedure despite the prohibition. It would be a felony offense if someone violates the the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit back in March against HB 5. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale then issued a restraining order to block the enforcement of the bill in order to assess constitutionality.

The ACLU argues that the rights of their patients would be harmed if the bill went into effect.

Gov. Bevin criticized Attorney General Andy Beshear for refusing to defend the law.

"A little political stunt on his part in order to gin up support and money for his political aspirations. It's reprehensible. These are human lives," Gov. Bevin said.

Beshear says it's a waste of taxpayer dollars.

"What the governor should be signing today is a personal check to reimburse to Commonwealth for the hundreds of thousands of dollars we will owe because of this legislation," Beshear said.

Gov. Bevin hopes the fight goes to the Supreme Court-- where he believes a more conservative court could potentially use it to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He says he has "no doubt" that the court battle will go to the Supreme Court.

The injunction against House Bill 5 being enforced will be in place until the ACLU lawsuit is resolved.

