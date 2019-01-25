Gov. Bevin hands out burgers, applauds McDonald’s education program

On Friday, customers at the McDonald’s off Limestone Drive in Frankfort were greeted by a familiar face when pulling up to the drive-thru window, as Governor Matt Bevin gave employees a hand passing out orders.

Photo: Governor Matt Bevin/Twitter

The governor visited the restaurant to recognize a program aimed at helping employees pursue an education.

McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity Program is an education platform that aims to provide employees with an opportunity to grow, learn, and progress no matter their current education, or where they are in their career.

That includes earning a high school diploma or working towards a college degree and tuition reimbursement.

“I’m like the third person in my family to go to college and so it’s really been good,” says Department Manager, Jessica Childers. “I’ve been going for two years now, and hopefully by next year I’ll be able to graduate.”

Employees who have taken advantage of the opportunity were recognized by Governor Bevin during his visit, along with Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary, Derrick Ramsey.

“In Kentucky, we have been laser focused on ensuring workforce initiatives include opportunities for all Kentuckians,” said Ramsey. “By collaborating with employers who share our vision, we are able to supply Kentuckians with the necessary resources to develop meaningful career pathways allowing them to take charge of their future and be actively engaged in a competitive job market.”

“McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program is a great example of a private sector company investing in the long-term success of its employees,” said Gov. Bevin. “The company’s vision to provide education pathways and career development opportunities aligns well with what we are already doing at the state level to grow and strengthen our workforce. I applaud McDonald’s for their forward-thinking approach and encourage companies across the Commonwealth to develop programs of their own that will benefit Kentucky’s students and workers.”

McDonald’s recently announced that the company will be investing 150 million dollars over the next five years to expand the program.

