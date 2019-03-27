Gov. Bevin holds signing ceremony for school safety bill

Governor Matt Bevin has been busy signing several bills into law ahead of the closing of the 2019 Kentucky legislative session on Thursday, but ensured time to hold a signing ceremony for a specific measure aimed at improving school safety.

The hallmark of this legislative session, Senate Bill 1, was ceremonially signed into law Wednesday. Called the School Safety and Resiliency Act, the bill is the result of a school safety working group formed in the wake of the shooting at Marshall County High School.

The families of the two students killed in the shooting, Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, were on hand for the signing. Gov. Bevin started his remarks by calling it a sobering day, but a day that should be celebrated.

Thanking lawmakers for their work, the families call the bill a great start. The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Max Wise, explained it is a two part bill, and that the second part - the funding mechanism - will happen next year.

At the ceremony, Sen Wise described a bipartisan, methodical, and calm effort that helped create Senate Bill 1. The bill, that is now law, puts increased focus on the mental health needs of school students, as well as additional oversight of school safety efforts at local and state levels.

The Cope family, who brought along Preston’s baseball glove to the signing, say the find their strength to advocate through faith and their desire for no other parents to get the phone call they got last year

“I know he is smiling down up there with Bailey and the other victims, says Preston Cope’s father, Brian. “They are angels looking over us right now. This is a great win for the state. I really feel that, and all the parents in the state.”

Governor Bevin talked about the relationship he has formed with the families through all of this talking about his own loss, when his high school daughter died unexpectedly years ago. The governor says as a father this legislation makes him proud of the state and its legislators.

The governor also ceremonially signed House Bill 46, which requires the national motto "In God We Trust," to be displayed in Kentucky Schools.

Preston Cope was a photography student, and one of the last pictures he took for a project was of that motto in a classroom.