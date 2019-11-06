Gov. Bevin officially requests recanvass in general election

Governor Matt Bevin's campaign is requesting an official recanvass after the general election.

"The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election," said Bevin Campaign Manager Davis Paine. "With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted."

Beshear's campaign fired back at Gov. Bevin's request, pointing out a recanvassing has never changed the result of a Kentucky election.

“Last night, the people of Kentucky elected Andy Beshear as their next governor. Today, Governor-Elect Beshear is already working on his transition so that he can best serve the people of Kentucky on day one. We hope that Matt Bevin honors the results of the recanvass, which will show he received fewer votes than Andy Beshear," said Beshear Campaign Manager Eric Hyers.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes's office says it has received a written request asking for a recanvass of all precincts in all Kentucky counties.

“Integrity in our elections processes is crucial, and Kentuckians deserve to know that their votes are properly counted and tabulated," said Grimes.

A few thousand votes separated Gov. Bevin and Democratic challenger, now Governor-elect Andy Beshear. The secretary of state's office says the difference of 5,189 votes.

Grimes talked to WKYT earlier on Wednesday about what's next in this process.

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. Those numbers will be reported to the secretary of state.