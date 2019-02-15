Gov. Bevin orders flags to half-staff Monday in honor of KY soldier

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of a Kentucky soldier who lost his life in Syria.

Gov. Bevin ordered that U.S. and Kentucky flags be lowered to honor Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida.

Farmer was killed in combat on Jan. 16 by a suicide improvised explosive device. He was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Gov. Bevin encourages everyone to join in tribute by lowering the flag on Monday, according to a release from the governor's office.