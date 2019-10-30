Gov. Bevin receives award from national gun organization

Governor Matt Bevin was on hand Wednesday in Frankfort to receive the “.50 Caliber Freedom Award from the National Association for Gun Rights.

Governor Matt Bevins is presented with the '.50 Caliber Freedom Award' by the National Association for Gun Rights. (Photo: WKYT'/Victor Puente)

The award follows the passing of Senate Bill 150, which ended the mandatory requirement for a state-issued permit to carry a firearm openly or concealed.

“Rarely do we actually get the leadership, much less the governor, to stand up and say not only to do it but ‘I want to try and pass this legislation’,” said Dudley Brown with the National Association for Gun Rights.

Bevin said, for him, the decision wasn’t a political one.

“This is literally representative of the values of the people of Kentucky,” commented Governor Bevin.

Critics of the law, including some gun store owners, have said they worry that the removal of the requirement for training could lead to dangerous situations.

Bevin said he believed gun owners should take it upon themselves to seek out that training.

“Nobody should be firing a firearm, from a .22 up to a .50 caliber, to a Howitzer, for that matter, without very specific training. It is incumbent upon those as responsible gun owners to make sure that we understand how to handle any firearms that we are in possession of.”

After the presentation, the governor took a few questions, including one about red flag laws. That’s a law that would allow the judge to order the removal of firearms from a person deemed a danger to themselves or others. It’s a move the governor says he wouldn’t support.

“It is a slippery slope down which we do not need to go. Our rights are very well defended by the constitution already, and I think we should preserve that.”

Bevin's opponent in the November election for governor, Andy Beshear, has said he would support red flag laws.

Bevin thinks they go too far against individual liberties.

“Most of them will somewhere in their answer talk about the need to look out for people who have behavioral health issues. I agree with that completely, this is not the way in which that should be done.”

SB 150 was sponsored by state Representative Savannah Maddox and state Senator Brandon Smith.

