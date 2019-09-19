Gov. Bevin releases partial list of his trips using a state-owned plane

Gov. Bevin's administration has released the flight logs for his official trips using a state-owned plane.

The log details the purpose of each flight and shows a range of official activities requiring the use of the plane. You can view that log below.

“Since the start of our administration, we have been 100 percent committed to financial integrity and to ensuring that we are good stewards of taxpayer resources,” said Gov. Bevin.

Gov. Bevin went on to say the purpose of the trips was to further economic development, business expansion, attracting tourism, and other initiatives by the administration.

Public officials are not required by law to release the reason for official trips, and such information is exempt from Kentucky’s open records law.

Kentucky Democrats say this release raises more questions than it does answers.

"The governor needs to stop hiding the ball and show Kentuckians the respect they deserve. This is our plane, and we deserve straight forward answers about where he is flying it and why, including all personal and political travel,” said Marisa McNee with the Kentucky Democratic Party.

The full log is below.