Gov. Bevin, religious leaders hold annual prayer breakfast in Lexington

Dozens of men and women met Monday morning in Lexington to eat and pray together at the governor's annual prayer breakfast.

Governor Matt Bevin hosted community and religious leaders at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort for the breakfast which has taken place for the past 53 years.

The governor also recognized All God's Children, an organization in Nicholasville that serves at-risk kids, as the recipient of the 2019 William Cooper Faith and Community in Action Award.

"I would encourage people, put your faith into action," Gov. Bevin said at the breakfast. "Step up and put your arms around the children of Kentucky because they need it."

All God's Children is a home for teen mothers and their children-- which is an issue close to the hearts of the governor and the first lady. They adopted four of their nine children.

While at the breakfast, the governor also spoke about the legislative session. He is preparing to read all of the bills that legislators passed during this session and determining those that he might veto.

"I literally just had 177 bills dumped on my plate," Gov. Bevin said. "I'm in the process of weeding through them. Ironically, I've had some legislators come back and ask me to veto bills that they voted for because they jammed so much through at the end that not all of them read the bills they voted on.

"That's a little bit disconcerting, frankly, it really is. I've not had a chance to read through them all. I will-- got another six, seven, eight days to do it."

During the breakfast, many were worried about Governor Bevin's wife, Glenna, whose chair slipped off the back of the stage during the presentation Monday morning.

The governor's office said the first lady was startled but is 'okay.'

