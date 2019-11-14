Gov. Bevin says he will not contest the election results

Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, says he will not contest the election results.

The governor held a press conference on Thursday after the statewide recanvass.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

"I truly wish Attorney General Andy Beshear well," Bevin said.

Bevin says he will not publicly undermine or second guess the next governor’s decisions. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) November 14, 2019

Gov. Bevin says he expects a smooth transition with Governor-elect Andy Beshear's team. Bevin says his staff has already been working with the transition team.

Gov. Bevin touted his administration's work on infrastructure and the state's economy during his time leading Kentucky.

Gov. @MattBevin talking now about irregularities he still believes exist however understands they won’t change the outcome. “I am not planning to contest these results” pic.twitter.com/nI4OpgdMH7 — Hillary Thornton (@HillaryWKYT) November 14, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.