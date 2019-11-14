Gov. Bevin says he will not contest the election results

Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, says he still believes irregularities exist in the vote totals. (WKYT)
Updated: Thu 2:35 PM, Nov 14, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, says he will not contest the election results.

The governor held a press conference on Thursday after the statewide recanvass.

Last week’s election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes of more than 1.4 million cast, for a lead of less than 0.4 percentage points.

"I truly wish Attorney General Andy Beshear well," Bevin said.

Gov. Bevin says he expects a smooth transition with Governor-elect Andy Beshear's team. Bevin says his staff has already been working with the transition team.

Gov. Bevin touted his administration's work on infrastructure and the state's economy during his time leading Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 
