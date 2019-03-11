Gov. Bevin 'sick of sickouts'

In a new video Monday night, Gov. Matt Bevin says he's "sick of sickouts."

The video was posted while Jefferson County Public Schools debated on whether or not they were having class on Tuesday.

JCPS made the decision to cancel classes after a large number of teachers called in sick.

"You should be offended by this," said Gov. Bevin. "You really should be and if you're parents with kids in school as I am you should be offended by this. We have a responsibility to take care of our young people. It's as simple as that. It's not controversial, it shouldn't."

You can watch the governor's full video below.

This was also part of a heated exchange between Gov. Bevin and the Jefferson County Teacher's Association.