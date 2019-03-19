Gov. Bevin signs bill limiting secretary of state's power

Governor Matt Bevin has signed a bill which will eliminate the secretary of state's access to voter registration rolls.

The secretary of state will also no longer chair the State Board of Elections.

This applies for current secretary of state Alison Lundergan Grimes and future secretaries of state. Grimes is in the final year of her term in office, and she cannot run for reelection because of term limits.

Grimes, a Democrat, is accused of having staffers search the voter registration system for information on political rivals. She said the Republican-backed bill would negatively impact the security of Kentucky's elections.