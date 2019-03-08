Gov. Bevin signs brief supporting citizenship question on US Census forms

Kentucky's Matt Bevin is one of two governors and 15 attorneys general who have signed a brief supporting the Trump administration's efforts to have a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. Census form.

Gov. Bevin is opposing a U.S. District Judge's ruling in New York which found that the citizenship question is unlawful even if it didn't violate the Constitution. Kentucky's governor is arguing the opinion could have negative consequences for the state.

Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wanted the question added to improve enforcement of the federal Voting Rights Act, but some opponents fear it will affect participation and change congressional and legislative redistricting.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case in April.