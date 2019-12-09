Gov. Bevin spends last day in office honoring veterans

While the final preparations are underway for Gover-elect Andy Beshear's inauguration, Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, is spending the last day of his term honoring veterans and their families.

The governor attended a groundbreaking for a memorial monument for Kentucky's Gold Star Families.

Kentucky will be the third state to put a monument for those families on its Capitol grounds.

The project is personal for Gov. Bevin as he is a veteran and is committed to making sure those families are not forgotten.

"A Gold Star Family is not a family you would ever aspire to be a part of," said Gov. Bevin. "But what a special band of people this is, and we are grateful to you, and I am thankful to you."

Gov. Bevin will also be part of a ceremony to unveil a new memorial in the rotunda for prisoners of war and those missing in action.