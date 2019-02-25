Gov. Bevin to declare state emergency declaration for flood damage

Governor Matt Bevin says he plans to issue a state emergency declaration as many areas of Kentucky deal with flooding problems.

Bevin told our Gray DC bureau he would issue the declaration while in Washington for the National Governors Association's annual Winter Meeting.

Record flooding has affected several areas of Kentucky. Some areas of southern and eastern Kentucky are still dealing with high water Monday. Dozens of roads are impassable throughout the state as a result.

Bevin said the state is working with FEMA to see what federal assistance Kentucky may be able to receive.